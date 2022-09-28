Valheim Gets Cross-play, Just In Time For Xbox Game Pass Launch

Valheim will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on September 29 for PC, and very conveniently, now supports cross-play following the release of Patch 0.211.7 on PC. This means if you're playing Valheim on PC via Game Pass, you can connect with Steam players.

If you're the server host, then you need to enable cross-play functionality for players on other platforms to enter. There will now be a join code used to enter the game if the server has non-Steam players.

If you're a Steam player playing with other Steam players, then not much has changed other than being able to mark a server as "favorite" now in the Join Game tab. You can also check whether or not servers are running or if they support cross-play in this same tab. A server with the "Shuffle" icon means cross-play is enabled.

Iron Gate Studio also reminded players that if you're having connection problems with other players, to check if everybody has the same patch version. This can be done by looking at the bottom right corner of the main menu screen.

Valheim's Xbox version will launch in Spring 2023 and will also be available on Game Pass. In addition to Valheim's PC version, Deathloop, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, and Slime Rancher 2 also are on Xbox's subscription service. For more information, check out the full list of Xbox Game Pass September 2022 games and what games are leaving Game Pass in September.