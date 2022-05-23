V Rising Was Steam's Best-Selling Game Last Week

The best-selling games on Steam for the week ending May 22 have been revealed, and V Rising--the vampire survival game available now in early access for $20--was the biggest-seller overall.

V Rising reached a peak concurrent player record of 150,000+ players, according to SteamDB, while the game overall has hit 500,000 players. V Rising actually charts twice in the top list because SKUs are counted individually. The game's Founder's Pack also cracked into the top five.

#SteamTopSellers for week ending 22 May 2022:

#1 - V Rising

#2 - Steam Deck

#3 - Arma Reforger

#4 - ELDEN RING

#5 - V Rising - Founder's Pack: Eldest Bloodlinehttps://t.co/BudcI5fjHt — SteamDB (@SteamDB) May 22, 2022

Another notable new entry in Steam's top-seller chart was Arma Reforger, the newly released military simulation game from Bohemia Interactive. The early access game is meant to let players see what Bohemia's new Enfusion engine is capable of as they wait for Arma 4.

Outside of the developers themselves, Tencent was a big winner this past week on Steam. As analyst Daniel Ahmad reminds us, the company owns V Rising developer Stunlock Studios, and has stakes in Arma developer Bohemia and Elden Ring developer From Software's parent company Kadokawa.

