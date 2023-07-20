US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Coming Back To Twitch

US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made waves on Twitch back in 2020, when she attracted over 430,000 viewers streaming Among Us in her Twitch debut. After a break of over two years AOC is coming back to Twitch, with her next stream scheduled for 7:30 PM this Saturday night.

The initial stream was an effort to inspire Americans to get out and vote, while the congresswoman used subsequent streams to speak on important topics. AOC used her last stream in early 2021 to discuss the GameStop stock market upheaval, and the impact on retail investors.

Previous streams have seen AOC joined by guests including fellow representative Ilhan Omar, and popular streamers including Pokimane, HasanAbi, and Dr Lupo. HasanAbi will be joining her for this week's stream, with other "special guests" also on the lineup. Pokimane also replied to AOC's tweet, requesting a "2020 Among Us rerun."

While AOC hasn't said what games she'll be playing, or if the stream will be discussing any particular topic, it's likely that old favorite Among Us will be getting some play again. You can tune in on AOC's Twitch channel this Saturday at 7:30 PM.

