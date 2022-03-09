US Investigating 3 Activision Blizzard Shareholders For Potential Insider Trading

The trio purchased 4.12 million Activision Blizzard shares four days before Microsoft announced it would seek to acquire the company.

By on

Comments

Three Activision Blizzard shareholders--Fox founder Barry Diller, music industry magnate David Geffen, and socialite Alexander von Furstenberg (the son of Diller's wife Diane von Furstenberg)--are under investigation by the U.S. government for possible insider trading.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the trio has caught the eye of both the US Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission after buying a large number of Activision Blizzard shares shortly before Microsoft's announcement that it would seek to acquire the company. More precisely, the men bought 4.12 million Activision Blizzard shares for around $108 million four days before Microsoft announced it would be acquiring the company for nearly $69 billion, after which share prices went up. They then turned those shares around for $60 million in profits.

Click To Unmute
  1. 12 Minutes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Gameplay
  2. GTA V on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Price Revealed | GameSpot News
  3. PlayStation State of Play | March 9, 2022 Livestream
  4. Elden Ring: Every Sacred Tear Location
  5. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök - Everything To Know
  6. Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Overview Trailer + Demo Available Now
  7. Elden Ring Mysterious Arenas Unlocked By Modders | GameSpot News
  8. GTA V On PS5 & Xbox Series X|S - What To Expect | GameSpot News
  9. CD Projekt Shows Support For Ukraine | GameSpot News
  10. Update Elden Ring ASAP! | GameSpot News
  11. Elden Ring Creator Reacts To Difficulty Comments | GameSpot News
  12. Elden Ring Beats Destiny 2 The Witch Queen | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Xbox Buys Activision Blizzard For Tons Of Money, Bobby Kotick To Leave in 2023 | GameSpot News

Diller in particular looks to be a key figure for the investigation, as he has a personal friendship with embattled Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The two long served on Coca-Cola's board of directors together, and Diller has called Kotick "a longtime friend."

Speaking with the WSJ, Diller said his purchase of Activision Blizzard shares at such an opportune time was "simply a lucky bet" and that it was "one of those coincidences." He said the trio of men thought that given Activision Blizzard's situation, they assumed the company "would either go private or would be acquired at some point."

It was recently announced that Kotick would step down from Coca-Cola's board so he can focus his attention on Activision Blizzard prior to its merger with Microsoft. That deal still needs regulatory approval but is expected to be finalized in 2023. Should it go through, Kotick could find himself with a $15 million "golden parachute" as a result of the acquisition.

Kotick himself has been the subject of numerous reports in the wake of an explosive 2021 lawsuit from the state of California that documented an alleged history of sexual discrimination and harassment at Activision Blizzard. Many employees, and some fellow board members, called for Kotick's resignation following a report that Kotick hid knowledge of misconduct at the company. California's lawsuit has led to subsequent investigations, including one from the SEC, into Activision Blizzard's workplace culture.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)