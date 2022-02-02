Uncharted Might Be Coming To Fortnite According To Leaks

New leaks suggest Fortnite will see Tom Holland's Nathan Drake.

By on

Comments

According to new leaks, Sony Pictures' upcoming Uncharted movie might make an appearance in Fortnite soon.

Twitter user Egyptian_Leaker seemingly discovered an unreleased Fortnite challenge within game files that read "Collect Treasure using an Uncharted Treasure Map." This suggests that the live-action Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake and Victor "Sully" Sullivan could be coming to the battle royale.

The challenge is apparently set to go live one day before the release of the movie on February 18, so an announcement from Epic Games could be coming soon. Additionally, the leaker also later found two encrypted male character skins codenamed "Sleek" as well as a special item shop background for both of them.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Epic Games signed a deal with Paramount to make use of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and several other intellectual properties, within the game. So don't expect this possible Uncharted crossover to be the last time you see movie characters show up in the game.

In other Fortnite news, following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Green Goblin made his debut in the battle royale alongside the hero himself. The skin arrived in the item shop bundled with the Pumpkin Bomb back bling, designed to look like the villain's signature weapon, as well as a hoverboard and Pumpkin P'axe.

The Fortnite 19.20 patch notes have also been released, detailing everything that's to arrive with the new update, including Covert Canyon, a new SMG, a battle pass, and more.

