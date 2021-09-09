Uncharted 4 And The Lost Legacy Remaster Coming To PC, PS5 Next Year

One of the biggest announcements at the PlayStation Showcase event is a remaster of Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy for PS5 and PC. Called the Legacy of Thieves Collection, it bundles together the two games with a fresh coat of paint.

This marks the first time that the Uncharted series will make its way to PC, and the game joins a growing list of PlayStation first-party titles available for PC players. Details are scant right now about the extent of the remaster, but the reveal trailer certainly looks good. Chances are that it'll include some of the graphical bells and whistles that the PS5 and PC are capable of rendering, such as ray-tracing and faster load times.

While Uncharted 4 focuses on series protagonist Nathan Drake, The Lost Legacy is a smaller-scale spinoff game built on the same tech but featuring Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross as main characters. The original PS4 version is sold as a standalone title (currently on sale for $10 on the PlayStation Store).

PlayStation announced that the Uncharted 4/Lost Legacy remaster bundle will launch early next year.