Ubisoft Won't Have A Not-E3 Event Until Later This Year

June is shaping up to be the most informative month on the gaming calendar, but don't expect Ubisoft to be joining the dozens of studios and publishers who'll be taking part in Not-E3 month.

While the publisher and developer of franchises such as Assassin's Creed and Just Dance has held June press conferences in the past, the company is looking to have a showcase "later this year" according to Axios. The previous showcase, Ubisoft Forward, was held during E3 2021 and showed off Rainbow Six Extraction, Rider's Republic, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and several other games in development.

For its next event, it's rumored that Ubisoft will have around 20 game announcements, including brand-new reveals, updates for existing titles, and information on when several of them can be expected.

With June featuring an Xbox and Bethesda showcase, a new PlayStation State of Play livestream, and Summer Game Fest, it's likely that the company wants to ensure that all eyes are on its products when they're revealed.

As for what Ubisoft will have to show exactly, we've got a few ideas on what we'd like to see from its divisions that are responsible for Star Wars, Splinter Cell, and the upcoming Assassin's Creed Infinity.