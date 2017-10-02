Ubisoft Wants To Watch And Hear You Fart

Ubisoft has announced yet another completely absurd promotion for South Park: The Fractured But Whole involving farts. The company today announced "I Am The Fart," a contest--of sorts--that calls on people to send in audio of their farts to Ubisoft. If your fart is good (bad?) enough, Ubisoft might put it in the game for you to use as a weapon.

Now through October 16, you can submit a video of yourself showing off your flatulence skills at this website. When the submission period ends, developer Ubisoft San Francisco, along with a rep from South Park Digital Studios, and British farting hero Mr. Methane will choose a winner. This person will then get to travel to San Francisco to record their fart for use in The Fractured But Whole. Really. This is happening. Here's an unsettling and excellent promotional video for it.

Ubisoft loves farting, apparently. The company made a real fart-smelling device last year for Gamescom called the Nosulus Rift. It's a piece of technology meticulously researched and designed to allow you to smell farts in the upcoming role-playing game.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is being developed internally at Ubisoft San Francisco, unlike The Stick of Truth, which was made by Fallout: New Vegas studio Obsidian Entertainment. After multiple delays, The Fractured But Whole is finally coming out on October 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Fractured But Whole gives you a lot of butt control. You can control your sphincter with "total ass control." After plopping down on the toilet in Cartman's house, you push the left and right thumbsticks apart to simulate opening your sphincter. After this, you can twist the left and right thumbsticks to your liking to determine how much excrement is relieved. The character also jostles around on the toilet seat and makes a number of unique sounds during the private moment.