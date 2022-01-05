Ubisoft Subscription Service, Ubisoft+, Is Coming To Xbox

Ubisoft+, the publisher's subscription service to the entire library of its games, will launch on Xbox in the near future.

Ubisoft+ has previously been exclusive to PC players through Ubisoft's own launcher, giving subscribers day-one access to new releases and DLC for the publisher's games. These include games such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, and more, including all the DLC present in all of those game's premium editions.

The service will be coming to Xbox, but Ubisoft hasn't yet announced when. It also hasn't revealed if pricing will remain the same, with the current subscription going for $15 per month on PC. Unlike EA Play, the announcement makes no mention of this service being included as part of Xbox Games Pass on either Xbox or PC.

The announcement was made in conjunction with that of Rainbow Six Extraction launching on Xbox Games Pass later this month. The game will launch day-one for all subscribers on Xbox and PC, with Rainbow Six Siege also being added to the service at the same time.