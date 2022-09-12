Ubisoft Says Its "Big AAA" Games Will Now Be Priced At $70

Ubisoft is increasing the price of its major AAA games to $70, starting with November's Skull and Bones release. According to an Axios report, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed that big releases for current-gen consoles (Xbox Series X|S and PS5), like other recent AAA releases, will be priced higher.

"Some of the games will come at the same price as the competition. The big AAA games will come at $70," Guillemot said to Axios. This comes as no surprise, as $70 seems to be pretty much the new normal for major new titles. Releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops sold for $70 at launch, as well as NBA 2K21.

Note that Guillemot emphasized that only some, and not all, Ubisoft games will have a $70 price tag. Assassin's Creed Mirage, releasing in 2023, will only require you to fork over $50.

Ubisoft's been in the news recently, with not one, but four new Assassin's Creed games on the roadmap. Project Red and Hexe are two of the larger upcoming Assasin's Creed games. Red takes place in Japan, and Hexe appears to take place during the Holy Roman Empire. The other two Assasin's Creed games, Project Jade and an untitled one, are mobile titles. Project Jade is set in China and not much is known about the other mobile game.

At Ubisoft Forward, a new Skull and Bones trailer was released. It's a game that's been in development for awhile, and players get to be swashbuckling pirates during a golden age of piracy. Skull and Bones releases on November 8 for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia.