Ubisoft Making A VR Game Where You Play As A Firefighter Inside The Notre Dame Blaze

Ubisoft has announced a partnership with Pathe to create a "location-based VR escape game" inspired by the upcoming movie "Notre-Dame on Fire" from director Jean-Jacques Annaud.

The game is described by Variety as a "one-hour experience." Players will take on the role of a member of the Parisian fire brigade on April 15, 2019, the night the iconic cathedral went up in flames.

"Like any escape game, it's a question of puzzles and co-operating with your teammates," Ubisoft executive Deborah Papiernik said. "The idea is to make your way through the cathedral to find relics and to fight the fire, because you have to save Notre Dame [before the clock runs out]."

Notre-Dame on Fire, which is the name of the film and the game, are set for release in March.

Ubisoft, which is based on Paris, committed more than $500,000 to reconstruction efforts and made Assassin's Creed Unity free for a limited time in honor of the cathedral. The company also helped with the rebuilding efforts by providing those tasked with restoring the church with access to its detailed models of Notre Dame from Assassin's Creed Unity.

The rebuilding efforts have proven successful thus far, and the Notre Dame cathedral is scheduled to re-open in 2024.