Two Key Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer Scenes Aren't In The Movie

It is not unusual for early movie trailers to contain scenes that do not end up in the final film. Trailers are often created before movies are finished, and sometimes, entire sections are reshot before release--such as in last year's Rogue One. Spider-Man: Homecoming is the latest film to not include two iconic shots from the trailer, and now, director Jon Watt has explained why.

The two shots in question appeared in the first trailer, which was released in December. The first showed Michael Keaton's evil Vulture descending down the atrium of a hotel towards the camera, while the other featured Spidey and Iron Man soaring across the skyline of Queens, New York. Neither are anywhere to be seen in the final film.

In an interview with Screencrush, Watt explained that neither of these shots were ever intended to be in Homecoming. "The hotel atrium shot was originally created for Comic-Con," he said. "[It was] for a sizzle reel before we had really shot anything. We had shot like two weeks of footage or something. That was never meant to be in the movie.

"[However] I did use that angle for Vulture's reveal at the beginning of the movie. Vulture's hovering, swooping towards the camera like that. I used that shot; it's just no longer in an Atlanta hotel atrium."

As for the shot of Iron Man and Spider-Man, Watt says that the Queens background was added to existing footage to give the shot more impact. "In the very first trailer they wanted a shot of Spider-Man and Iron Man flying together," he said. "And they were going to use something from the Staten Island Ferry [scene], but it just didn't look that great. The background plate, because the Staten Island terminal is a very simple building, looks like an unrendered 3D object.

"So I think I was like, 'Let's just put them in Queens. Let's use that as a backdrop.' Because we couldn't just create a whole new shot, so let's just use one of these shots of the subway; put them in there. I feel a little weird that there's a shot in the trailer that's not in the movie at all, but it's a cool shot."

Spider-Man: Homecoming is on course for a big opening weekend. According to estimates, it's tracking to make $85 million-$110 million for its first three days, although Sony has lower expectations, predicting receipts of around $80 million.

The movie has also been very well received by critics. GameSpot's review said that "Spider-Man: Homecoming gets everything right about this beloved Marvel character, which after the Batman and Robin-like awfulness of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, comes as a huge relief. It's one of the best crowd pleasers in the Marvel oeuvre, and the best Spider-Man film so far."

You can read our full Spider-Man: Homecoming review for more, and also check out this breakdown of all the film's hidden references and Easter eggs.