Spider-Man: Homecoming Could Make $100 Million Or More For US Opening

The next big superhero movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, opens this weekend. How will it perform at the US box office? According to estimates posted by Variety, it's tracking to make $85 million-$110 million for its first weekend. However, Sony has lower expectations, predicting receipts of around $80 million.

Homecoming will play in 4,341 theaters in the US for its opening weekend.

By comparison, the latest Spider-Man film, 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Andrew Garfield, opened to $91.6 million. That movie went on to make more than $700 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Homecoming doesn't have a lot of competition when it comes to new releases this weekend. Other movies expected to do well this coming weekend include Baby Driver, Despicable Me, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Wonder Woman.

Tom Holland stars in Homecoming as a young Peter Parker. The film tells an origin story of sorts, though it's unlike the others that have come before it. "It's not the same moments of the origin story that we've seen before in other movies: we don't see Uncle Ben die, we don't see a spider bite," director Jon Watts (Cop Car) said. "But I think this is the beginning of Spider-Man, in a way. He's still learning how to be a superhero. In a way, it is an origin story--just not one we've seen before."