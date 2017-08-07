TV Shows The Office, 30 Rock Could Come Back

Revivals are popular these days, and two of NBC's best shows that are no longer on the air, The Office and 30 Rock, are among those that could come back. NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline that he's open to bringing those beloved comedies back if the creative teams behind them want to.

"We often talk about The Office, I've talked to [Greg Daniels, who adapted the UK version for America] four times over the past few years. It's always, 'Maybe some day but not now. There is certainly an open invitation but we don't have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it."

As for 30 Rock, Greenblatt said creator and star Tina Fey hasn't made up her mind one way or the other about bringing it back.

"I'd say to Tina, 'Hey, you think some more 30 Rock makes any sense?' She'd say, 'I don't know maybe.'"

Earlier this year, Michael Scott actor Steve Carell trolled fans on Twitter when he said The Office was coming back. He later said clarified that he meant Will & Grace, which actually is coming back.

The US version of The Office ended in 2013 after nine seasons. While not everyone may have enjoyed the final few seasons, the show is generally well-liked and has lots of fans. 30 Rock, meanwhile, also ended in 2013, after seven seasons.

Would you like to see The Office and/or 30 Rock come back? Let us know in the comments below!