Try The Souls-Like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Free Demo Out Now On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S

A demo for Team Ninja's action-RPG has arrived.

By on

Comments

A free demo for the Souls-like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty from developer Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo is out now across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The demo shows off a slice of the dark fantasy action-RPG where they'll fight demons wish swords. Combat is inspired by Chinese martial arts. Everyone who completes the demo will get the Crouching Dragon helmet for use in the final game when it's released in 2023.

Additionally, Koei Tecmo is surveying demo participants about their experience to help shape the final product. Everyone who completes the online questionnaire will receive digital wallpaper showing the game's art.

Also something to keep in mind is that the Wo Long demo represents an in-development version of the game, so what is on display in the trial might not be representative of the final state of the game.

Click To Unmute
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Demo - Gameplay Tips
  1. Street Fighter 6 Official Character Launch Reveal Trailer
  2. Street Fighter 6 - 20 Minutes of Ken Gameplay
  3. COD Warzone 2.0 New Gulag & Map Explained | GameSpot News
  4. Street Fighter 6 Extreme Battle Trailer
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Maps Overview | COD Next Showcase 2022
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II What's New Breakout | COD Next Showcase 2022
  7. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Hands-On: A Faster, More Aggressive Soulslike
  8. Gungrave G.O.R.E - Death Ronin Grave
  9. Miasma Chronicles | Character Trailer, TGS 2022 (ESRB)
  10. Multiplayer Open Beta Trailer | Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  11. Street Fighter 6 - World Tour Opening Movie: The Meaning of Strength
  12. Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

You can download the Wo Long demo through the links below.

No Caption Provided
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5

GameSpot recently got to play some of Wo Long and editor Phil Hornshaw said, "the speedy gameplay, the variety of attack options, and the push-and-pull nature of the spirit system make Wo Long feel like a fresh spin on Souls-like games."

He added: "It captures the difficulty and skill players like about the genre, while pushing a different kind of action game feel, one more akin to some of Team Ninja's other titles. Though we haven't seen all of Wo Long in action yet, Team Ninja's demo does a great job of giving a snapshot of a tough game that starts at the same place as other Souls-likes and goes in an exciting new direction."

For more, check out GameSpot's full hands-on preview of Wo Long.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)