Troy Baker Announces NFT Project For His Voice

Veteran and prolific voice actor Troy Baker--known for his roles in The Last of Us, Fortnite, Death Stranding, and many more--is getting involved with NFTs. Baker announced on Twitter that he is partnering with Voiceverse NFT to think about what might be possible in the emerging market.

"I'm partnering with Voiceverse NFT to explore ways where together we might bring new tools to new creators to make new things, and allow everyone a chance to own and invest in the IPs they create. We all have a story to tell," Baker said.

Baker also seemingly had a message for those who don't believe in NFTs. "You can hate. Or you can create. What'll it be?" he wrote. Baker shared an cartoon image of himself with the tweet, leading some to believe an NFT version of Baker's likeness was on the way, but this is not the case.

Voiceverse also this week announced a partnership with comedian and streamer Andy Milonakis.

Voiceverse says its voice-based NFTs are different from owning jpegs. "Voice NFTs provide intrinsic utility in addition to a fantastic community. You can't right click either of these," the company explained.

"Imagine being able to create customized audiobooks, Youtube videos, e-learning lectures, or even podcasts with your favorite voice! All without the hassle of additional legal work. This also allows people with limited resources to access professional-grade voices more easily," the company said. "Voice NFTs provide a new way for you to communicate and build up your persona in metaverse worlds. You can look like anyone you want in the metaverse, and now you can sound like the Voice NFT you own."

"Imagine being able to talk in the voice of the character you are playing as in a multiplayer game! Imagine the next level of immersive experience!" the company added. "We understand the environmental impacts of NFTs. We are working hard to move our Voice NFTs to a much more environmentally friendly mainnet in the future such as Polygon or Solana. Proof of Work→ Proof of Stake."

For creators, Voiceverse said the original voice actor will receive royalty payments, and if the value of the NFT rise, the voice actor will see a bump as well. "We aren't saying Voice NFT is the perfect-child in the family of NFTs. We admit some of the short-comings, but we ask that you give it a chance without shunning it from the get-go, and look into what value and utility it can provide to the creator and gamer communities," Voiceverse said.