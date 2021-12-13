Tribes Of Midgard Jormungandr Saga Boss Guide: Tips From The Developer

Tribes of Midgard's second season, the Serpent Saga, kicks off on December 14, and with a whole lot of new additions and features comes a new, massive mythological monster for players to face down to stop Ragnarok. That creature is Jormungandr, the World Serpent, an absolutely massive snake that you'll find out in the new Open Seas biome. Jormungandr is pretty different from the first season's Saga boss, Fenrir, forcing you to adopt new tactics and deal with new threats.

Developer Norsfell has provided GameSpot with a few tips that should help you and your tribe of Vikings get the upper hand against Jormungandr when you finally take it down during the Serpent Saga. Here's how to best battle the World Serpent, straight from its creators.

A giant, poisonous snake

First and foremost, know that Jormungandr is a more stationary boss than Fenrir, and you'll be wailing on its face for most of the fight. His boss arena is a narrow, ring-shaped piece of stone that encircles his head, giving you less room than you might want to move around. That's specifically problematic because Jormungandr's attacks include spitting big globs of poison on the ground that will damage you and drain your Mana if you stand in them, so you'll want to keep moving. What's more, it'll also attack with its tail, slapping at you and covering a big chunk of the ring. Space is tight and paying attention to where you can stand without getting hurt is key to surviving.

Norsfell's Jormungandr Tips

Watch out for that tail

Jormungandr's tail is sneaky--while you're hitting it in the face, the tail has a tendency to pop up and crash down on you from the outside of the ring. Norsfell warns you should keep an eye on it and be ready to dodge clear. The good news is, the tail is an alternative point where you can attack Jormungandr when it lands, which can help you keep dealing damage while avoiding poison.

Avoid those green orbs

Jormungandr spits green orbs that'll do damage to you directly, while also dropping poisonous puddles on the ground.

You're going to learn quickly about Jormungandr's poison attacks, which you'll recognize as green orbs that come shooting out of his mouth. The orbs themselves are dangerous, but they also create pools of poison around the arena that will damage you and deplete your Mana gauge. It's not enough to avoid that initial hit--you'll want to give the orbs a wide berth because when you see them, it means a big portion of the ring where you fight Jormungandr is about to be off-limits.

Vary your weapons

Having a variety of weapons at your team's disposal is pretty crucial in fighting Jormungandr, Norsfell says. Bow-wielding Rangers will have a significant advantage against the boss, since they'll be able to keep dealing damage even as Jormungandr spits out a bunch of poison puddles at once, effectively walling himself off from close-range attacks. Regardless of class, though, you should bring some alternate gear that can allow you to keep blasting the boss even when you're forced away from it.

Use potions for poison

Jormungandr's poison is a huge part of the battle, so come prepared. Health Potions are, of course, essential for a big boss fight, but Immunity Potions are great here as well because they'll nullify both the Poison effect and any other status ailments you might incur. Just be aware that while you might be able to use potions to shut down Jormungandr's poison, you'll still take damage if those green orbs nail you, so stay on your toes.

Bring a healing Rune

Jormungandr's Head Slam attack will leave it dazed for a bit, giving you a chance to heal up and deal some damage.

Keeping yourself alive is tough against Jormungandr, particularly once you've laid into the World Serpent for a bit. When it's down to half health, Jormungandr will attack more frequently and add a new attack to its repertoire: Head Slam. You'll want to do everything you can to avoid being hit by that, but there's good news, too--the attack is so powerful that it knocks Jormungandr out. That gives you a good few seconds to heal, making Runes such as Banner Time, which triggers a healing pool around your character when you're idle for three seconds, extremely useful. With the pool triggered, you can heal while attacking the unconscious snake. Just be aware that the tail is still a threat during this period, so watch out.

The Serpent Saga is free for Tribes of Midgard players and goes live on December 14. Apart from the Jormungandr fight, it also includes a new biome, new weapons and Runes, the ability to build boats, and the ability to swim, among other additions and improvements.