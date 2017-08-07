Transformers Spinoff Movie Image Shows Hailee Steinfeld's Character

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld will play the lead role in Paramount's upcoming Transformers spinoff, Bumblebee. Now, she's shared the first image of her character, Charlie Watson, who is wearing a Motorhead t-shirt which is pretty rad.

The movie is set in 1987 California, so that might explain the shirt. The jeans and the shoes complete the '80s look nicely.

Steinfeld earned an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in the Coen brothers' 2011 True Grit remake. Starring alongside her in Bumblebee is WWE star John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jason Drucker (Diary of Wimpy Kid), Ricardo Hoyos (The Belko Experiment), and Gracie Dzienny (Chasing Life).

Here is the synopsis for Bumblebee: "On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug."

Bumblebee will be directed by Kubo And The Two Strings director Travis Knight, who is making his live-action debut with the new Transformers movie. The film opens in theatres in December 2018 and is now in production.