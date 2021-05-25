Torchlight 3 Update Introduces New Class, The Cursed Captain

The Diablo-like dungeon crawler Torchlight 3 has gotten a free spring update, adding a new mid-range character class along with more pets and other extras. It's available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game is also getting discounts across some platforms.

The new class is the Cursed Captain, a spectral pirate who carries a huge cannon and can summon a crew of undead mateys to battle for them. You can also use powder kegs and collect doubloons for further combat abilities, and the Cursed Captain can use a new class-specific armor, capes. You can also specialize in two skill trees, Cursed and Piracy.

Along with the Cursed Captain, the update also introduces four new pets: stag, shiba inu, bulldog, and fox. That comes along with a new "Fur and Fashion" contract, more pet slots, improvements to the UI, new fort items, and other changes.

Starting today, Torchlight 3 will be $20 on Nintendo Switch, and that price will hit PS4 on May 26 as well. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play Torchlight 3 as part of their subscription. Other sale prices are said to be coming on May 27, so if you'd like to own it on PC or Xbox you may want to wait a bit just in case.