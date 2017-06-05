Top 10 UK Sales Chart - Tekken 7 Is No. 1, Overwatch Surges After Price Drop

The fighting game Tekken 7 launched last week and it had a strong opening, landing in the No. 1 position for the weekly sales charts in the UK for the seven-day period ended June 3.

It's the first time a Tekken game has debuted at No 1 since Tekken 3 for the original PlayStation opened at the top of the charts all the way back in 1999.

Tekken Tag Tournament 2 opened at No. 2 back in 2012, outperformed that year in Week 1 by Sleeping Dogs. Tekken 6, by comparison, debuted at No. 8 in 2009.

Rounding out the Top 5 for the UK sales charts last week included Overwatch (which benefitted from a price drop), Injustice 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and FIFA 17.

You can see the full Top 10 chart below, while the Top 40 can be seen here. Note that these tables do not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.