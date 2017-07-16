Top 10 Movies At The US Box Office This Weekend

The latest Apes movie dominated the US box office this weekend, with War for the Planet of the Apes bringing in $56.5 million to become the No. 1 film. That's a big number, for sure, but it's below the $72.6 million that its predecessor Dawn of the Planet of the Apes made for its domestic opening weekend in 2014.

As Entertainment Weekly, which supplied the box office figures, notes, there has been a trend of later for big-name movie franchises to see their box office hauls dip compared to previous entries. War for the Planet of the Apes brought in $46 million this weekend from international markets to boost its worldwide total to $102.5 million after one week.

Spider-Man: Homecoming was No. 1 this weekend, with second-week box office receipts dropping by a significant 61.4 percent to $45.2 million. It's worth noting, however, that Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2--and basically all movies--see their box office results drop week-over-week.

In the US, Homecoming has now made $208.3 million after 10 days. Internationally, the film has pulled in $261 million, boosting its global haul to $469.4 million.

Rounding out the top five movies at the US box office this week were Despicable Me 3 ($18.9 million), Baby Driver ($8.75 million), and The Big Sick ($7.6 million). You can see the full rundown of the July 14-16 US box office figures below, via EW.

July 14-16 US Box Office Figures