Top 10 AU/NZ Sales Charts Reveal Top-Selling Games Of Past Week
Horizon Zero Dawn climbs back to No. 1 in Australia, with Tekken 7 coming out on top in New Zealand.
The latest weekly physical game sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have arrived, with Sony's Horizon: Zero Dawn coming out on top in Australia and Tekken 7 in New Zealand.
The top five games in Australia were rounded out by The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, Tekken 7, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and Grand Theft Auto V. In New Zealand, Dirt 4, Prey, GTA V, and Ghost Recon: Wildlands made up the rest of the top five, in that order.
As usual, these are the all-platforms charts and they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended June 11. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the IGEA, does not release specific sales numbers.
Australia/New Zealand Top 10 All-Platforms Sales Charts:
Australia
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- Tekken 7
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Prey
- Dirt 4
- Injustice 2
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Wipeout: Omega Collection
New Zealand
- Tekken 7
- Dirt 4
- Prey
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Fallout 4
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- NBA 2K17
- Injustice 2
