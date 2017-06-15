Top 10 AU/NZ Sales Charts Reveal Top-Selling Games Of Past Week

The latest weekly physical game sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have arrived, with Sony's Horizon: Zero Dawn coming out on top in Australia and Tekken 7 in New Zealand.

The top five games in Australia were rounded out by The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, Tekken 7, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and Grand Theft Auto V. In New Zealand, Dirt 4, Prey, GTA V, and Ghost Recon: Wildlands made up the rest of the top five, in that order.

As usual, these are the all-platforms charts and they cover physical game sales only, this time for the week ended June 11. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the IGEA, does not release specific sales numbers.

Australia/New Zealand Top 10 All-Platforms Sales Charts:

Australia

Horizon: Zero Dawn The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Tekken 7 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Grand Theft Auto V Prey Dirt 4 Injustice 2 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Wipeout: Omega Collection

New Zealand