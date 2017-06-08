Top 10 AU/NZ Sales Chart - Tekken 7 Lands On Top

Tekken 7 is No. 1 in Australia and New Zealand.

The latest weekly all-platforms charts for Australia and New Zealand have arrived. For the week ended June 4, fighting game Tekken 7 was No. 1 in both countries. It didn't have much in the way of major competition for the week, but that doesn't take anything away from the achievement.

Rounding out the top five in Australia were Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Injustice 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and Overwatch. In New Zealand, Fallout 4, Grand Theft Auto V, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and Prey rounded out the top five.

You can see a full breakdown of game sales by platform for Australia and New Zealand below.

The data comes from the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA) and covers sales for the week ended June 4. Note that digital sales are not factored in.

Australia

  1. Tekken 7
  2. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  3. Injustice 2
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Overwatch
  6. Horizon: Zero Dawn
  7. Mario Kart 8
  8. Rainbow Six Siege
  9. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  10. Prey

New Zealand

  1. Tekken 7
  2. Fallout 4
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  5. Prey
  6. Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  7. Injustice 2
  8. Battlefield 1
  9. FIFA 17
  10. Horizon Zero Dawn

