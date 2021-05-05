Best May the 4th Deals Disney Lightsaber Revealed The Witcher 3 Director Leaves CDPR Rainbow Six Siege Patch Notes Marvel Release Dates Returnal Tips Guide

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Release Date For Switch Is June 25

Activision is bringing the new Tony Hawk game to Nintendo Switch in June.

By on

Comments

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will release on Nintendo Switch this summer. It's coming June 25, Activision announced in a news release.

"As the first Tony Hawk Pro Skater game to debut on Switch, fans are in for an epic treat when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, a faithful remaster of the first two iconic games in the franchise, takes on-the-go gameplay to the next level," Activision said.

The announcement also included a tweet from Nintendo that shows Tony Hawk performing a ... switch. Check out the animated GIF below.

Pro Skater 1 and 2 is already available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through the Epic Games Store. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 set a new record for the franchise, selling 1 million units faster than any previous entry

Developer Vicarious Visions is now part of Blizzard and is said to be contributing to the upcoming Diablo II remake, which is called Diablo II: Resurrected.

Click To Unmute
  1. Resident Evil Village Demo: PS4 Pro VS PS5 Side-by-Side Comparison
  2. The Vanshee (더 밴시) - Official Gameplay Announcement Trailer [Korean]
  3. Batman Zero Arrives to the Fortnite Island
  4. The Evolution Of Star Wars Games
  5. Official Creative Mayhem In Fortnite Trailer
  6. Destiny 2 - Official Season Of The Splicer Trailer
  7. Resident Evil Village Video Review
  8. Apex Legends - Official Legacy Battle Pass Trailer
  9. Dead by Daylight - The Realm Beyond Part 5 Trailer
  10. Apex Legends Legacy: Valkyrie & New Arena Mode | Livestream
  11. Why LMGs Usually Suck In COD & FPS Games
  12. Mass Effect Lore: Krogan And The Genophage

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Video Review

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)