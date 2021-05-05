Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Release Date For Switch Is June 25

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will release on Nintendo Switch this summer. It's coming June 25, Activision announced in a news release.

"As the first Tony Hawk Pro Skater game to debut on Switch, fans are in for an epic treat when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, a faithful remaster of the first two iconic games in the franchise, takes on-the-go gameplay to the next level," Activision said.

The announcement also included a tweet from Nintendo that shows Tony Hawk performing a ... switch. Check out the animated GIF below.

Grab your board and #NintendoSwitch, and get ready to drop in to @TonyHawktheGame 1+2 on June 25th!

Skate through all the classic levels with some of your favorite pro skaters and a whole lot more.

🛹: https://t.co/H4HKkmgysa pic.twitter.com/WBUMpz7CDV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2021

Pro Skater 1 and 2 is already available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through the Epic Games Store. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 set a new record for the franchise, selling 1 million units faster than any previous entry

Developer Vicarious Visions is now part of Blizzard and is said to be contributing to the upcoming Diablo II remake, which is called Diablo II: Resurrected.