Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Headed To PS5, Xbox Series X, And Nintendo Switch

Activision has formally announced that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch this year.

The PlayStation and Xbox versions arrive on March 26, while the Switch edition doesn't have a specific release date but is confirmed for 2021.

Activision is promising a "variety of upgrades," including 120FPS/1080p and 60FPS/4K visuals, along with spatial audio and other enhancements for the next-gen PlayStation and Xbox versions. The Switch edition, meanwhile, won't have these impressive frame rates and graphics, it seems, but the big appeal is you can play it on the go.

"High-fidelity atmospherics will be added to the next-gen upgrade for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2," reads a line from its description. "This unique graphical feature will allow players to enjoy the experience of sharper dynamic shadows, reflections and lens flares, as well as enhanced skater textures and more on next-gen consoles."

People who already bought a digital copy of the game for PS4 or Xbox One--or a disc version on PS4--can upgrade to the same console family with all of your progress at no cost, except in Japan where this will cost 100 Yen. Note that this seemingly only applies to the deluxe edition, and that this offer doesn't seem to be available for the disc version on Xbox One.

Activision will also sell a "Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle" that costs $10 more. This comes with a new skater, Ripper, along with retro gear for the Create-A-Skater mode, along with retro skins for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rudney Mullen.

You can check out the full upgrade FAQ on Activision's website if you have questions about your specific situation.

Activision also confirmed in its press release that the social media back-and-forth between Tony Hawk himself and the Twitter accounts for Crash and Nintendo was an intentional marketing ploy.

The announcement of Pro Skater 1 + 2 for new platforms follows the news that Activision is bringing Crash 4 to the same systems also in March.

Pro Skater 1 + 2 originally released in September and it became the fastest game in the entire Tony Hawk series to reach 1 million units sold. The game was developed by Vicarious Visions, which is now making the Diablo II remaster for Blizzard. It's not immediately clear which studio is handling the next-gen console and Switch ports of Pro Skater 1 and 2.