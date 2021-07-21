Halo Infinite Beta Slight PS5 Redesign More July Game Pass Games New RimWorld Expansion Netflix Adding Games John Wick TV Series

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad Is Being Shut Down A Year After It Launched

This week's update for Tom Clancy's Elite Squad will be its last, as the servers to the free-to-play action RPG will be shut down in October.

By on

1 Comments

Ubisoft has announced that it'll be shutting down the servers to Tom Clancy's Elite Squad, with this week's update being the game's final one. Launched just over a year ago in August 2020, Ubisoft's mobile game presented itself as a free-to-play action RPG that featured characters--and controversial imagery--from games such as The Division, Splinter Cell, Rainbow Six, and Endwar.

"It is with a great deal of sadness that we are announcing we will no longer be releasing new content for Elite Squad," Ubisoft's statement read. "Today's update will be our last, and on October 4th, 2021 we will shut the servers down. This was not an easy decision, but after exploring multiple options with our teams, we came to the conclusion that it was no longer sustainable. We want to assure you all that we really gave it our best, especially with big updates like Season 2, and it was a truly rewarding experience to work with you, our passionate community!"

Tom Clancy's Elite Force may be bowing out, but the company hasn't given up on spinning off the various heroes of its Tom Clancy games in a new direction. Tom Clancy's XDefiant was revealed this week, with Ubisoft describing the free-to-play shooter as "fast-paced firefights meets punk rock mosh pit."

Taking place in arenas that feature two teams of six players, the roster includes characters from Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, and The Division, and will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Stadia, and Luna. The first test for the game begins on August 5 for people residing in the US and Canada, and if you're interested you can register here for it.

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad
Mobile
