Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony Uses Video Game Music For Team Entrances
Video games were heavily present during the introduction to this year's Olympics.
The 2020 Olympics have begun in Tokyo, Japan, and the country that brought us many of video games' most esteemed franchises did not disappoint in representing them.
Traditionally, the Olympics Opening Ceremonies includes every team competing in that year's games walking into the stadium. Tokyo kept the tradition, but this time the music accompanying the teams all came from various video games.
Games with featured music include Capcom's Monster Hunter, Soul Calibur and Ace Combat from Bandai Namco, and Square Enix's Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, and even Chrono Trigger.
The full list of featured music, as taken and translated from the official Japan Sports website, is below.
- Dragon Quest - Introduction (Lotto Theme)
- Final Fantasy - Victory Fanfare
- Tales Series - Sley's Theme -Guru-
- Monster Hunter - Proof Of Hero
- Kingdom Hearts - Olympus Coliseum
- Chrono Trigger - Frog's Theme
- Ace Combat - First Flight
- Tales Series - Royal Capital-Dignified
- Monster Hunter - Wind of Departure
- Chrono Trigger - Robo's Theme
- Sonic the Hedgehog - Star Light Zone
- Pro Evolution Soccer - eFootball Walk-On Theme
- Final Fantasy - Main Theme
- Phantasy Star Universe - Guardians
- Kingdom Hearts - Hero's Fanfare
- Gradius (Nemesis) - 01 Act 1-1
- Nier Automata - Song of the Ancients
- Saga Series - Makai Ginyu Poetry-Saga Series Medley 2016
- Soul Calibur - The Brave New Stage Of History
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation