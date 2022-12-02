Todd Howard Is "In Love With" One Of Bethesda's Unannounced Games For Mobile

In addition to games like Starfield, The Elder Scrolls 6, and Fallout 5, Bethesda continues to push into the mobile games space. Bethesda's Todd Howard has now teased the company's next mobile game, which hasn't been announced yet.

"We have a new mobile game that we're working on that we haven't announced yet that I'm in love with," Howard said on the Lex Fridman podcast recently, as transcribed by VGC.

So far, some of Bethesda's mobile releases have included Fallout Shelter, The Elder Scrolls Legends, and The Elder Scrolls: Blades.

Howard didn't have anything else to say about the new mobile game, but he observed that Fallout Shelter players enjoyed playing the game "for hours a day."

"You know, if you look at kids these days, they can stare at their phone for hours, that's all they do; that's where they watch everything, so it's also like a demographic thing," he said. "The younger audience, they would rather sit and stare at their phone than play it on a big screen."

In 2019, Bethesda parent company ZeniMax acquired Alpha Dog Games, the studio behind the mobile games Wraithborne and Mighty Doom, among others. ZeniMax's careers page lists multiple open positions at Alpha Dog for mobile games.

Microsoft is trying to push further into the mobile games space, so having one of its premiere divisions, Bethesda, working on more mobile projects makes a lot of sense.