Today's Wordle Answer (#573) - January 13, 2023

It’s Friday, and players should end the week right by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you're probably struggling in some shape or fashion, and that's not something you want to do on a Friday. Fortunately, we're here to make sure that you end the work week with aplomb and get the Wordle correct. Luckily, today's answer is relatively simple. It might not be a word that players initially think of, but it's absolutely a word that players have heard of. If you haven't started the January 13 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.

However, if you're a few guesses deep, then it might be time to seek some helpful advice. We have exactly that just below. We’ve come up with two hints that should help players come up with relevant guesses for today's puzzle on January 13. If those don’t work, though, we’ve spelled out the full answer further down in the guide if players simply want to head into the weekend with their streak still intact.

Today's Wordle Answer - January 13, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer, but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word can be described as a being that walks that earth. Another description for this word is "homo sapiens."

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, one near the start of the word and one near the end. There are no repeating letters in this word. The word starts with "h."

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the January 13 Wordle is... "human." There aren't many more common answers than that one. Hopefully, every player was able to continue their streak today. We'll be back on Monday to continue our Wordle guides.