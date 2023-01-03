Today's Wordle Answer (#564) - January 4, 2022

It might be the middle of the week, but there's still no slowing down this Wordle train. We've returned to offer more help to people in need when it comes to getting the Wordle correct. This time, we're helping out with the answer on January 4. The new year has been relatively kind to Wordle players, and the answer today is no different. It's not a challenging word, but can become difficult if you don't happen to guess the right letters early on. If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints.

Luckily, we provide just that further down in this article. We also spell out the full answer even further down, so if you don't want to be spoiled, don't read below the hints.

Today's Wordle Answer - January 4, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word can be defined as the thickness of a material. You would say onions have lots of these, for example.

Hint 2: This word has three vowels, one of which is sometimes not a vowel. All three vowels are in the middle of the word. The starting letter is "l."

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the January 4 Wordle. The full answer to today's Wordle is... "layer." The "y" in the middle of the word could certainly throw players off, which could make this a harder Wordle than it should be. Hopefully, every player was able to continue their Wordle streak today. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.