Today's Wordle Answer (#506) - November 7, 2022

It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. Fortunately for those who are still dragging on the first Monday in November, the Wordle isn't too difficult today. The answer for Monday, November 7 is a common word, but does feature some interesting vowel placements, which could give players a hard time if they don't get those vowels in the right spot early on. If you haven't started the November 7 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you might be in need of some help.

That's where we can come in. Below, players will find two tips for today's Wordle. We've also spelled out the full answer for players who might not find the hints helpful enough.

Today's Wordle Answer - November 7, 2022

We'll begin with a couple of hints that directly relate to the answer, but won't give it away.

Hint 1: This word is used to describe the start of something.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, both near the start and end of the word. The vowels are not repeating. The word ends in "n" and has no repeating consonants.

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the November 7 Wordle. The full answer is "begin." Not too tough of an answer, but certainly not the easiest one we've ever seen either. Hopefully, every player was able to guess the answer correctly and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.