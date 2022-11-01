Today's Wordle Answer (#500) - November 1, 2022

It's Tuesday, November 1, and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. It's the first day of November and Wordle is leaning into the upcoming holiday season with today's answer. It's not an especially common word, so players may not think of it immediately, so the Wordle could take some time today.

If you haven't started the November 1 Wordle yet, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun. However, if you're already a few guesses deep and you're on this guide, then you're likely looking for a lifeline so your streak doesn't end. Fortunately, we're here to provide that lifeline and offer some hints that should allow players to easier guess the answer. Below, players will see two hints for today's Wordle in addition to the full answer that's located further down in the guide.

Today's Wordle Answer - November 1, 2022

We'll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer but won't immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word describes a scent that comes from that of a pine tree.

Hint 2: This word has three vowels, one in the middle of the word and two at the end. The word ends with "y."

If you weren't able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the October 25 Wordle is... "piney." Some players might not even think a word like that would even be acceptable by Wordle, let alone be the answer. Hopefully, every player was able to get the Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.