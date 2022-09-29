Today's Wordle Answer (#466) - September 29, 2022

Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on September 29. Today's answer might require some to open their vocabulary a tiny bit more than normal, as the Wordle isn't too common of a word. However, there aren't tricky letters to trip players up, so most should be able to get it eventually.

If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely looking for some hints. Luckily, we provide just that further down in this guide. We will also spell out the full answer for players looking to simply get out of today unscathed.

Today's Wordle Answer - September 29, 2022

We'll begin with a few hints that directly relate to today's Wordle answer, but don't give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word is a Water-type attacking move in Pokemon. It was introduced in Generation V and attacks the opponent with boiling water.

Hint 2: In non-Pokemon terms, this word is defined as injuring someone or something with boiling liquid or steam.

If those hints weren't enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the Wordle. The full answer to the September 15 Wordle is "scald." This word is neither difficult nor easy, so hopefully, players were given a break today and continued their streak with ease. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.