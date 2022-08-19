Today's Wordle Answer (#426) - August 19, 2022

The weekend is nearly upon us but first, we have some business to take care of. It's time for another installment of our Wordle guides, this time on Friday, Aug. 19. The past week of Wordle has been fairly straightforward, at least compared to other weeks, and there haven't been too many overly difficult answers. That trend continues on Friday, with the Aug. 19 Wordle being an extremely common word with no random letters. As long as you follow our hints that are found further down in this guide and use one of our recommended starting words, you should fly through this Wordle.

In addition to giving players a couple of hints so they can figure out the answer a little easier, we will also lay out the full answer at the bottom of the guide. This way, you have the choice of how they want to get the answer.

Today's Wordle Answer - August 19, 2022

Kicking us off are two hints that should put players in the right direction when it comes to formulating guesses to the Wordle. However, if the hints don't get the job done, then we also have the full answer below the hints.

Hint 1: This word can be described as raising one's shoulders to express an opinion of indifference.

Hint 2: This word only has one vowel in it and a string of three consonants somewhere in the word.

If those hints didn't work out for you, then fear not, as we will lay out the full answer to the Aug. 19 Wordle right here. The full answer is... "shrug." Not a difficult word to guess by any stretch, but can still throw players for a loop considering it only has one vowel. Hopefully, every player was able to get the answer and head into the weekend with their Wordle streak intact. We'll be back on Monday to continue with our Wordle guides.