Today's Wordle Answer (#370) - June 24, 2022

As the work week draws to a close, let's end it with a bang with another Wordle guide. Yesterday's word wasn't anything too challenging and, fortunately, neither is today's. However, the puzzle on June 24 can get a bit difficult if you're not a video game fan or simply get unlucky with your starting words.

I managed to get the word in four tries thanks to good guesses in my first two tries. After that, it was simply a matter of plugging in two different letters until I got the answer. While my fortune was good, though, others might not get the same luck. If you fall into that crowd, or simply want some help before you start, then we've laid out a couple of hints to nudge you along to get the correct answer. If that doesn't work, though, we've also given the full answer to the June 24 Wordle further down in the guide.

Today's Wordle Answer - June 24, 2022

Kicking us off will be two tips that should get you thinking along the right track. If you don't want to be spoiled fully, then avoid reading the paragraph below the hints.

Hint 1: This word is the title of a hugely popular MOBA video game that is free-to-play and was initially released in 2014.

Hint 2: Maui, the demi-god from the film Moana (voiced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), tries to say this word in the future tense while talking to Moana for the first time.

Hint 3: This word is commonly used when talking about gods.

If those hints weren't enough to push you across the finish line for the June 24 puzzle, then don't worry. We also have the full answer to the Wordle right here... "smite." It's one that most video game fans will want to get, and we hope that you did to continue your streak. We'll take a break for the weekend but then be back next week for more Wordle guides.