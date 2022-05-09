Today's Wordle Answer (#324) - May 9, 2022

Folks, it's time again for yet another week of Wordle. Today is May 9 and Wordle has thrown us a relative softball to start the week off on the right foot, so everyone say thank you to the New York Times. As a bunch of gamers, I'm fully confident in your ability to get today's word. It's got some surprisingly popular applications.

Have you tried today's Wordle yet? It's a straightforward one that most of us probably use more than we think so. This is definitely a word where getting the vowel placements early made the work click into place immediately. There are a lot of ways to make a word from those placements, but the possibilities aren't that infinite. The simplest answer is probably the right one.

If you want to get those vowels locked in early, here's a list of awesome starting words that can help you get an early lead on today's Wordle.

Today's Wordle Answer - May 9, 2022

If you're looking for today's answer, you can scroll right to the bottom for it, but I'd say today's word is such a gimme that you can get it with my hints alone. Consider it a challenge, y'all.

Hint 1: Today's Wordle answer is one half of the name of a secret technique in the Metroid series. It's a move constantly utilized in speedruns of the games.

Hint 2: Today's answer is also the name of the main thing you collected in last year's Super Mario installment, Bowser's Fury.

Have you got today's answer yet? Don't worry, I've got you if you haven't. Today's Wordle answer is…shine. As in shinespark, a technique I could not pull off for the life of me when I completed Metroid Dread last year. The things you collected around Bowser's Fury are also called cat shines in case you didn't know! Coincidentally, the Mario game that Bowser's Fury is also closest to in approach is Super Mario Sunshine, which you're all unfairly mean to a lot of the time. That's as much as I've got on Wordle hints and Super Mario hierarchical relitigation though, so be sure to check back here tomorrow for another round of Wordle hints.