Today's Wordle Answer (#320) - May 5, 2022

Just because it's near the end of the workweek doesn't mean that the quest for Wordle domination ends. May 5, otherwise known as Cinco de Mayo, delivers a fairly simple Wordle answer. However, if users are savvy in one specific area of entertainment, then they might struggle with guessing this particular word.

If you've attempted the Wordle, you probably already have some easy letters on the board. There are a few letters that are usually a part of most players' opening word or two. Beyond that, though, placing these letters can be a tricky task. I ended up taking more time than usual to guess the word simply because I didn't think the answer was actually a word that Wordle would use.

Below, you can see some tips to guess the Wordle. If those don't help, then we'll also give away the answer so you can live to fight another day and keep that streak going.

Today's Wordle Answer - May 5, 2022

We'll begin with a couple of hints that will put users on the right track to guessing the Wordle. Although, if you're not a big sports fan, these tips might not be too useful.

Hint 1: This word is a term used commonly during a big moment when playing MLB The Show video games

Hint 2: This word is used to describe a biased fan of a certain sports/esports team

Unfortunately for non-sports fans, those hints likely won't tip the scale when trying to guess today's Wordle. Luckily, we also have the answer, which is "homer." This term is a shortened version of "homerun," the word used to describe a ball going over the fence in baseball/softball. It's also become a general term to describe something great happening in the business world. For example, a sales associate "hit a homer" when they landed a certain client.

No matter how you got the answer to today's Wordle, the fact of the matter is that you have kept your streak alive. Check back tomorrow for another Wordle answer.