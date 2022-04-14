Today's Wordle Answer (#297) - April 14, 2022

Would you look at that, it’s April 14 and we’re all back here to solve yet another Wordle. Today’s answer is a trickier one, since it isn’t too common a word that anyone really says aloud. But hey, that’s why you all have got me here to help you out, isn’t it?

Before I just outright give you folks the answer to today’s Wordle, have you given it a shot? Sometimes when you’re playing, you might end up with most of a word and have to try a few different combinations in order to get the final answer. My advice? Go with the most obvious word you can think of. As tricky as Wordle can be, it’s usually pulling from a dictionary of pretty common words. Even if you’re wrong, like I was on my second guess, eliminating the most obvious letters can point you to the unlikeliest solutions. That’s how I got today’s word in three guesses.

If you need more tips on how to crush Wordle, we’ve absolutely got some for you, including the best opening words. And if you don’t want to necessarily play Wordle but want something related, there’s a million and one spinoffs that have come out ever since the game’s popularity skyrocketed, like a Fortnite-based word guessing game called Fortle!

Today's Wordle answer - April 14

I won’t lie, I’ve been thinking about ways that today’s Wordle answer can relate to video games and have come up with almost nothing. It’s a very specific word that is deployed in very specific ways. If you want, you can scroll right to the bottom to get to the answer, but why not struggle through these hints that sort of relate to games?

Hint 1: Today’s Wordle answer is part of a saying that means someone might speak too forcefully or bluntly. Think of your favorite potty-mouthed or straight-talking character. How might you describe how they speak?

Hint 2: Remember that gnarly butcher from the Depths in Dark Souls? Well when they aren’t slicing you up, they’re probably cutting up some meat. What’s another word for that process?

If you’re still looking for today’s answer, well here it is. The answer for April 14’s Wordle is…mince. Weird one, right? A character who speaks bluntly might not mince their words and that butcher definitely minced me once or twice. Scary stuff, really. Come back tomorrow as we'll have another round of Wordle hints--and the all-important answer--waiting for you.