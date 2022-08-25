Today-Only Deal: Pokemon Legends Arceus For $40

Pokemon Legends: Arceus brought a bold new approach to the long-running Pokemon franchise, tasking you with building the Sinnoh region’s first Pokedex. If you held out on picking up this wonderful series-altering entry, your patience has paid off--today you can grab a brand-new physical copy of Pokemon Legends: Arceus for $40 at Adorama.

This deal comes with free shipping and is only available for 24 hours, and it's quite possible that it will sell out before the discount expires tomorrow, August 26 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. While we've seen preowned copies of Arceus for a bit less, the $40 price is the lowest since launch for brand-new copies. The $20 discount will reflect as an "instant coupon" after you add the game to your cart.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus marks the first big change for the series in years. Instead of roaming around challenging gym leaders, you’re set free in a sprawling world filled with Pokemon--many of which you can catch without entering combat. You can also discover a handful of mountable Pokemon that make it easy to get around the striking landscapes of Sinnoh. Our Pokemon Legends: Arceus review gave it an 8/10, praising it for taking risks that help breathe new life into the long-running series.

“Though it's a spin-off, Pokemon Legends: Arceus isn't lending the Pokemon trappings to an entirely different set of mechanics like the Mystery Dungeon or Stadium series," wrote critic Steve Watts. “Instead, this game reimagines Pokemon's core mechanics--finding and catching Pokemon and battling with them--within the new context of exploring vast 3D open spaces. The result is sometimes messy and doesn't always work, but its distinct qualities set it apart from the core series and ultimately elevate it.”

You can also grab a pair of Neon Pink/Neon Green Joy-Con for $60 at Adorama. You're once again saving $20 here, and this deal is also only available until tomorrow.