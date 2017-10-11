Titanfall Developer Announces "Super Secret" VR Project For Oculus Coming In 2019

As part of the annual Oculus Connect event to showcase advancements in virtual reality, Respawn Entertainment (developers of the Titanfall franchise) announced that it's working on a VR game in partnership with Oculus. Very few details on the project itself were shown, but we know it's going to be a first-person action game and it's coming sometime in 2019.

Respawn director Peter Herschmann clearly stated that it is "super secret" and not related to Titanfall or Star Wars--back in March, the company said its third-person Star Wars game is staying under wraps. This VR project will be an entirely new franchise. However, the announcement video detailed that the company is trying to capture a realistic first-person combat experience. CEO Vince Zampella said, "We really want to depict being a soldier in combat in a more fully fleshed out and realistic way."

Titanfall 2 released last year and received critical acclaim; GameSpot's own Mike Mahardy awarded it a 9/10 and stated in his Titanfall 2 review, "It's every bit as kinetic and fluid as the first Titanfall--but in many respects, it's a much better shooter." The game even earned the third place spot on our Best Games Of 2016 list.

