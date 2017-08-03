Titanfall 2 Should Have Sold Better, Dev Says

Much has already been said about Titanfall 2's lower-than-expected sales, and now Respawn boss Vince Zampella has spoken more about the topic. In an interview with GameSpot, Zampella said Titanfall 2 was "successful" and that it "sold well." However, Zampella also acknowledged that sales should have been stronger.

"The game was successful, it sold well, but it didn't quite sell as well as it should have," Zampella admitted. "Maybe because it was super-crowded, the pricing was aggressive--it was a rough window to launch our game."

Titanfall 2 was released on October 28, sandwiched between Battlefield 1 (October 21) and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (November 4). Andrew Wilson, the CEO of Titanfall publisher Electronic Arts, said before the game's release last year that Titanfall 2 and Battlefield 1 catered to different types of gamers.

Also in our interview, Zampella talked about how Titanfall 2's fanbase is a generally positive group, which can't always be said for other fanbases. "There's not really much negativity or acidity compared to other communities, so I'm very thankful for that," he said.

Zampella said he hopes the Titanfall franchise continues, and it will with the mobile RTS Titanfall: Assault, which is due out on August 10. Neither Respawn nor EA has announced plans for the franchise beyond that, but Zampella teased that there are other projects in the works that he can't talk about just yet.

"It's important for us to keep the franchise going. "We're doing more Titanfall," which is the quote I'm supposed to say. We have our franchise creative director, who's in charge of safeguarding the franchise in multiple formats and making sure it continues to grow. There's some other things we're doing that haven't been announced just yet, but we're heavily invested in the Titanfall universe."

"We're working on more Titanfall--we're not announcing what that is yet, but there's a few other things in the works--the mobile game, which turned out fantastic and is super fun, the fans love it and allowed us to expand on what we did in the last games. So I'm pretty happy with what the franchise has become."

We also learn in the interview that Respawn does not plan to release more Titanfall 2 content now that the Ultimate Edition is out. "Probably not. We want to work on new stuff," Zampella said.

In addition to more Titanfall projects, Respawn is working on a third-person Star Wars action game that's being directed by God of War veteran Stig Asmussen. In March this year, Respawn said this project is "still wrapped in secrecy" and won't be discussed for "a while."

You can read our full interview with Zampella right here.