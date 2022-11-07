Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Is Super Cheap Right Now

If you've held off on grabbing Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, your patience has paid off. Walmart is selling the Next Level Edition for Xbox for just $20. Considering that the game retails for $70, this is an incredible early Black Friday deal. The Next Level Edition comes with both the Xbox Series X and Xbox One versions of the game. Amazon also had this deal but sold out rather quickly, so don't be surprised if Walmart sells out, too.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands takes everything fans loved about Borderlands and mixes it with a cauldron full of fantasy tropes. You’ll be slinging spells, hacking away with swords, and running through a world filled with skeletons, goblins, and dragons. There’s still tons of loot to snag (and guns are still your main weapon), and fans of the iconic looter shooter will find dozens of hours of fun in GearBox’s latest creation.

Our Tiny Tina’s Wonderland review gave the game a 7/10, thanks to solid FPS mechanics, fun classes to explore, and encounters with hilarious enemies--although it sticks a bit too close to the established Borderlands formula.

“As a spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands doesn't reinvent the Borderlands wheel with its shift towards fantasy that bears a chaotic-neutral alignment,” wrote critic Darryn Bonthuys. “Instead, it explores familiar territory that repeats the best and worst of the Borderlands formula and it doesn't venture out of its comfort zone.”