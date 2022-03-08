Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Endgame Chaos Chamber Mode Revealed

Once the end credits have rolled on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the real endgame begins with a mode that developer Gearbox Software calls Chaos Chamber. A replayable dungeon, each run in the Chaos Chamber will take place across several randomized rooms that feature boss fights and a loot stash waiting at the end.

The catch here is that each dungeon room will have two portals that players can choose between once the area has been cleared, with the new location activating one of several curse debuffs that are designed to make the journey that much more challenging.

Players can get around these curses by collecting crystals in each Chaos Chamber run, which can then be smashed against a rainbow-glowing die that spawns after completing a room. A normal Chaos Chamber run should take around 20-30 minutes to complete, and ends with a main boss fight as the grand finale.

"We have over 60 level layouts, which will mix and match throughout a dungeon run," lead game designer Kent Rochefort explained. "On top of that, all the many types of enemies from the game can show up, with up to three different kinds of armies in one room. There are also explosive barrels and traps that populate based on the room. Some are smaller, some are bigger. Our level designers went with what felt appropriate for each particular combat arena."

Completing side-objectives and activating an altar with crystals will also give players buffs that could be anything from increased critical damage, expanded ammo capacity, more powerful melee attacks, and more. The higher the risk, the better the reward at the end of a Chaos Chamber run, and players will also earn the in-game currency of Moon Orbs, which can be spent at an Enchantment Re-roller station to fine-tune their favorite gear.

For more details on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands ahead of tis March 25 launch on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, you can check out our features showing off classes such as the Stabbomancer, Spellshot, and Spore Warden.