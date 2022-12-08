Tiny Glade, A "Castle Doodling" Building Game, Finally Gets A Trailer

Tiny Glade, the "castle doodling" game that's gone viral on Twitter a handful of times, was showcased during the latest Wholesome Snacks presentation.

According to the trailer, Tiny Glade is entirely focused on building with no management or combat elements. Made by Pounce Light, Tiny Glade is also unique in that it features no grid, making the building process feel more fluid and organic--like molding buildings and fences out of clay, instead of plopping pieces down in sections.

Our castle doodling game finally has a name!

✨🏰🌿 #TinyGlade 🌿🏰 ✨

If you are longing for some cozy meadows to build in, Wishlist the game on our freshly-baked 🚂-Steam-page-💨https://t.co/d6LIw7mDki

(sound on 🔊) https://t.co/l9bvJKf2Oz — Anastasia Opara (@anastasiaopara) December 8, 2022

There's no release date yet, but players can wishlist it on Steam now. So far, Tiny Glade will only be available on PC and Linux, and possibly Mac. According to the FAQ, Tiny Glade's price has not been finalized yet. The dev's best guess is that it will approximately be around $10 to $20 USD, though the exact number will depend on how many features end up in the game.

Wholesome Games regularly holds streams that spotlight "cozy" games. In the same Wholesome Snacks stream that featured Tiny Glade, other indie games like Europa--an adventure game set in outer space with an Ghibli-inspired art style--were also included. Another Ghibli-inspired game spotlighted, Spirittea, takes direct cues from Spirited Away. Players manage a bathhouse and can form friendships with spirits in the game. There's a lot more other great titles highlighted, and you can check out the Wholesome Games Twitter account for more of them.