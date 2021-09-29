Tickets For Halo Infinite's First Major Tournament Sell At A Record Pace

Just over a week after Halo Infinite launches, professional players will be playing each other in the game's first major competitive tournament. The Halo Championship Series Kickoff Major is set to take place from December 17 to December 19 and will unite Halo fans and pro players alike under the same roof for the first time in nearly two years. However, getting tickets for the event at this point may be impossible.

The tournament, which will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina, is the first in-person Halo esports event since February 2020, and it's kicking off with a show. The HCS Kickoff Major has a starting prize pool of $250,000, fitting for Halo Infinite's first-ever competitive tournament. Just like any normal in-person tournament, there will be seating for spectators and a full main stage, along with extra stations for pool play.

While the HCS Kickoff Major is being held in person, the event isn't being run without COVID-19 in mind. A number of safety protocols are being implemented for the tournament, including either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test, along with photo ID. Anyone attending the tournament is also required to wear a mask as long as they're inside the stadium.

Of course, those rules only matter for anyone who managed to get a ticket to the tournament. Tickets have been sold at the "fastest sales pace for an HCS event ever" according to Halo's esports lead Tahir "Tashi" Hasandjekic. Currently, only individual tickets for the event are on sale, with team passes becoming available on November 17.

For regular Halo fans, there's still time to get some more Halo Infinite playtime in before the game officially launches. Developer 343 Interactive is hosting yet another multiplayer beta for the game this weekend, along with the Big Team Battle game mode for players to try out.