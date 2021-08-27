Three Starfield Locations Shown Off In New Video Tour

In a new video, Bethesda has shown a behind-the-scenes glimpse at three of the locations that players will be able to visit in Starfield. Narrated by design director Emil Pagliarulo, the videos show off the United Colonies capital city of New Atlantis, the pleasure city of Neon, and the capital of the Freestar Collective, Akila.

New Atlantis is described as a metropolitan melting pot of cultures set in a spaceport, where players can interact with a diverse cast of characters.

On the other side of the galaxy, there's Akila, a city on the frontier inhabited by people who believe in the sanctity of personal freedom and individuality. Akila is a walled city and for good reason, as beyond its borders lie predators that have been described as being a cross between wolves and velociraptors.

Finally, Neon is a city that was originally meant to be a fishing planet, but after the discovery of a fish with psychotropic properties, plans changed. A drug was synthesized from the fish, and once legalized, Neon became a tourist attraction for people looking to experience a new type of high.

Starfield is currently scheduled for a November 11 release in 2022 on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Like other first-party games from Xbox Game Studios, the sci-fi RPG will be available on launch day through Xbox Game Pass.

More details on Starfield since its last release date trailer from E3 have been revealed by Bethesda Game Studios executive director Todd Howard. As he explained in an interview, that the game is going to be "a bit more hardcore of a role-playing game than we've done."

What isn't too hardcore about Starfield though is its classic cheese and salami sandwich, which someone has figured out how to perfectly replicate in the real world.