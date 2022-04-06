THQ Nordic Will Host Not-E3 Stream On August 12

E3 is canceled, but that isn't stopping game publishers from holding their own digital showcases, and THQ Nordic is one of the first to announce an official date. On August 12, the publisher--which has steadily grown into a behemoth over the last several years--will reveal "several brand-new games" for a variety of players, including light licensed games and "gritty" experiences.

The show will air on August 12 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, with a HandyGames-hosted pre-show happening before that time. It will stream on the official THQ Nordic YouTube channel, Twitch channel, and Steam page, with streamers welcome to co-stream it on Twitch.

Only a few games were officially confirmed for the show: the previously revealed Outcast 2 and Jagged Alliance 3. With such a big catalog, it's tough to say what THQ Nordic will announce or show, but one franchise that seems prepped for a new game is Darksiders. Darksiders 3 released back in 2018, and though the spin-off prequel Darksiders Genesis is more recent, it was developed by a separate studio.

We can expect a whole lot more of these presentations announced over the coming weeks and months. Though EA and Sony had already done their own shows separate from E3 prior to this year's cancellation, we'll likely see every major publisher do that this year. In the past, Ubisoft has even hosted more than one major stream during the summer. We'll also be getting another round of Summer Game Fest from Geoff Keighley, with Double Fine Productions confirmed to participate.