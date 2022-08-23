This Xbox Series S Bundle Is Only $260 Right Now

The Xbox Series S is already a great, affordable option for players looking to pick up a new-gen console, and right now you can snag one for a better price than usual. Over on eBay, Antonline is offering an Xbox Series S bundle that includes some digital goodies for Fortnite and Rocket League along with a copy of Watch Dogs Legion for just $260, down from $360.

Xbox Series S Fortnite/Rocket League Bundle + Watch Dogs Legion $260 (was $360) Considering a standalone Xbox Series S typically retails for $300, you’re already saving money with this deal. But throw in 1,000 V-Bucks, 1,000 Rocket League credits, and Watch Dogs Legion, and this becomes an impressive way to kick off your new-gen gaming career. Your purchase also comes with a wireless Xbox controller. We’re not sure how long inventory will last, as a limited quantity is available, and more than 20 have already sold in the past 24 hours. See at eBay

The deal is being offered through eBay by Antonline. The company is a Microsoft Authorized seller, so you can rest easy knowing you’re buying from a trusted source. Your purchase also comes with free four-day shipping and includes a 30-day return policy (which is also covered by Antonline).

The Xbox Series S might not be the graphical powerhouse that is the Xbox Series X, but it’s still a huge step up from Xbox One and gives you access to all the same games. So if you’ve been looking for an affordable way to make the new-gen leap, be sure to give this deal a closer look. A similar promotion is also running directly through Antonline, and it might be worth checking the catalog if this eBay deal goes out of stock.

As a digital-only console, it makes sense to pair the Xbox Series S with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Right now, you can get a three-month subscription for $32 at eBay (down from $45).