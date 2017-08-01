This Week's Xbox One And Xbox 360 Deals With Gold Revealed

It's a new week, which means there is a fresh set of deals available now on Xbox Live for Xbox One and Xbox 360. Starting with the Xbox One deals, Battlefield 4's Dragon's Teeth DLC is completely free, while the Inside & Limbo bundle is down to $15. Some of the other deals include Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition ($24), NBA 2K17 ($30), Tekken 7 ($45), and numerous add-ons for Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

Switching to Xbox 360, some of the discounted games this week include Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare ($10), Modern Warfare 2 ($10), Modern Warfare 3 ($15), Tekken 6 ($5).

Go to Major Nelson's blog to see a full rundown of this week's Deals With Gold offers, some of which require an Xbox Live Gold membership.

In other news, Gold subscribers can now pick up the first of August 2017's free Games with Gold titles, which include Slime Rancher and Bayonetta.

Are you picking up anything new this week on Xbox Live? Let us know in the comments below!