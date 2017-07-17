This Week's Xbox One And Xbox 360 Deals With Gold Revealed

It's a new week, which means Microsoft has rolled out a fresh set of deals on Xbox Live. This week's lineup of Deals With Gold offers were posted today on Major Nelson's blog, and while the lineup is not all that extensive, there are some solid deals to be had.

On Xbox One, some of the discounted games include Battlefield 4 ($5) and Battlefield Hardline ($5), as well as DMC: Devil May Cry Definitive Edition ($9.90), Mirror's Edge Catalyst ($5), Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter ($18.50), and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 ($19.80).

Moving to Xbox 360, among the discounted games are Prototype ($10), Prototype 2 ($15), Blue Dragon ($10), and DMC Devil May Cry HD Collection ($4). Go to Major Nelson's blog to see a full rundown of the week's Deals With Gold offers, which are good through July 24. Some of the offers require an Xbox Live Gold membership.

In other Xbox Live Gold news, subscribers can now pick up more of July 2017's free Games With Gold titles, including Runbow and Lego Pirates of the Caribbean.

Are you going to pick up anything this week? Let us know in the comments below!